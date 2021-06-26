Updated list of cooling centers includes the Elks Lodge
Saturday, June 26, 2021
|Shoreline Elks Lodge
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Another Shoreline Cooling Station has been added to the list - the Elks lodge.
- Shoreline Elks is helping the community by providing air conditioned space during this heat wave, June 27-28, 2021. The operating hours are Sunday 1-7, and Monday 1-7. 14625 15th Ave NE, Shoreline
- Lake Forest Park Library in Town Center at Bothell and Ballinger Way will be open Tuesday - Saturday 1-8pm
- Northgate Station - the remaining businesses from Northgate Mall are open and air conditioned.
- Movie theaters - I believe the Crest at 5th and 165th is air conditioned
- CERT Shoreline team has activated a cooling station for this weekend. Ronald United Methodist Church located at 17839 Aurora Ave N - 10am to 6pm
- Broadview Branch Library open 10am to 6pm Tuesdays through Saturdays. 12755 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
- Lake City Branch Library open from 10am to 6pm Tuesdays through Saturdays. 12501 28th Ave NE, Seattle
- Northgate Community Center (Sunday 2pm-8pm) 10510 5th Ave NE, Seattle
A lot of these locations didn't plan for the heat on Monday or possibly Tuesday and Wednesday and didn't specify whether they would be open for guests. Libraries are not open Monday.
Contact me Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com if you know of more sites or have better information.
