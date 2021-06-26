Updated list of cooling centers includes the Elks Lodge

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Shoreline Elks Lodge
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Another Shoreline Cooling Station has been added to the list - the Elks lodge.

A lot of these locations didn't plan for the heat on Monday or possibly Tuesday and Wednesday and didn't specify whether they would be open for guests. Libraries are not open Monday.

Contact me Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com if you know of more sites or have better information.



