Wildfire season begins
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
|Brush fire in Lynnwood Friday
Fires have already started - big fires in central Washington and King county and a brush fire along I-5 in Lynnwood. Monday Seattle Fire reported multiple fires in grass. Snohomish county had several grass fires Monday including a one acre grass fire that started with a car fire.
|Lind fire photo courtesy WSDOT
The Cedar Hills fire in east King county near Issaquah started on June 28, 2021, and is burning in timber and grass. This fire is estimated at 25 acres and growing. It is threatening homes, power lines, and timber. No evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation
Closer to home there was a dramatic brush fire along I-5 in Lynnwood on Friday.
