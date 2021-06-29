Wildfire season begins

Lind fire photo courtesy WSDOT



started June 27, 2021 and is burning in sage, grass, and wheat. This fire is estimated at 20,000 acres and growing. It is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.near Issaquah started on June 28, 2021, and is burning in timber and grass. This fire is estimated at 25 acres and growing. It is threatening homes, power lines, and timber. No evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigationCloser to home there was a dramatic brush fire along I-5 in Lynnwood on Friday.