Register for the Shoreline Drive-through Back to School Event August 21

18650 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155

(north parking lot) from 12:30pm - 4:00pm





To make a financial donation, visit https://www.btsconsortium.org/donate.html and look for the “Donate” button. Or, you can mail a check made out to “Back to School Consortium” and mail to Center for Human Services, 17018 15th Ave. NE, Shoreline 98155. All donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.

This year, because of COVID, we will be ordering pre-packaged school supply boxes but we will need donations of backpacks.





The most desired backpacks have drink holder pouches on the sides and older students prefer solid, dark colors.





In July, yellow donation boxes with the school bus logo will appear in local businesses. Backpacks can be dropped into these collection boxes and will be distributed at this event.



To register for the August 21 event to receive supplies, visit www.btsconsortium.org, or call The WORKS information line at 206-393-4916 and leave a message.





Opportunities to volunteer prior to or on the day of the event can be found at



https://signup.com/go/UKwAzaZ or leave a message on The WORKS information line.

Back to School Consortium Members include:

Center for Human Services;

City of Shoreline;

Dale Turner Family YMCA;

Hopelink;

Ronald United Methodist Church;

The Salvation Army;

Shoreline Community Care;

Shoreline School District;

Lake Forest Park Rotary;

Shoreline Rotary,

Shoreline Public Schools Foundation; and

The WORKS of Shoreline PTA Council.







