Photo courtesy WSDOT

3:50pm 6-28-21 Maintenance crews are making immediate repairs to pavement panels on southbound I-5 between NE 145th St and NE 130th St. 3:50pm 6-28-21 Maintenance crews are making immediate repairs to pavement panels on southbound I-5 between NE 145th St and NE 130th St.





Three right lanes are currently closed, with only the left and HOV lane open. The HOV lane is open to all traffic in this area. There is no timetable on when work will be completed.