WeatherWatcher: Excessive heat warning continues; forecast update

Lake Ballinger fire during the record breaking 103.4°F heat.

July 29, 2009, photo by Carl Dinse.





Temperatures on Saturday rivaled those that we experienced during the all time record high temperature July 29, 2009. In 2009, the high temperature at the Northridge / Echo Lake weather station topped out at 103.4°F. SeaTac reported a high temperature of 103°F as well, setting the all time record high temperature for Seattle.





Saturday's high temperature at SeaTac was 102°F, falling short of meeting the all time record. Lake Forest Park, on the other hand, had one personal weather station report a high temperature of 105°F near Kenmore.





Most stations across Shoreline were between 97 and 99°F, except in Richmond Beach where my station there recorded a high of 93°F. Most spots in Lake Forest Park were reporting 100-102°F. That east-west temperature gradient was verified, but temperatures were hotter than originally forecasted.





Sunday and Monday (especially Monday) records will likely fall across the entire region. Sunday's forecast calls for temperatures in Shoreline to be between 95°F to 108°F, with the coolest near Puget Sound and the warmest near Lake Washington in Lake Forest Park.





Monday could see temperatures peaking out at about 100°F near Puget Sound and possibly up to 115°F towards Lake Washington through parts of Lake Forest Park and the Sheridan Beach neighborhood.





We are seeing forecasted temperatures for Monday at SeaTac anywhere between 103°F to 119°F. Same would go to our neighbors on the east side, and most of the interior east of I-5 in the Puget Sound lowlands.





The forecast for the remainder of the week does not offer a lot of relief. High temperatures Tuesday through Saturday are still expected to remain in the mid to upper 80's, with some days near 90°F.





A marine air push Monday evening may bring cooler overnight temperatures to places close to the Puget Sound, but a lot of the heat in the area could mix and move around, keeping overnight temperatures in some local spots above 80°F.





The excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service at this time remains in effect until 9pm Monday evening.





For current weather conditions visit http://www.shorelineweather.com





Note that only the Richmond Beach station is operational at this time. I am currently working on resolving the problems the Northridge station has been dealing with over the past year.











