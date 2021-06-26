Survey: how do you want to get around Shoreline? Bus, bike, walk, drive? Tell the City planners in this survey which will guide planning for the next 20 years





The TMP supports all forms of travel – by foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, stroller, wheelchair, transit, motorcycle, automobile, etc. The TMP will guide local and regional transportation investments and define the City’s future transportation policies, programs, and projects for the next 20 years.



The last update to the TMP was in 2011. The City must update the TMP by 2023 to align with the City Comprehensive Plan and meet the Growth Management Act requirements, maintain the City’s eligibility for pursuing future grant funding, and set transportation policies for guiding the development of Shoreline.



The 2021 TMP update will:



Establish goals, policies, and prioritized projects for transportation improvements for the next 20 years.

Develop transportation networks for all users (people walking, cycling, riding transit, driving, etc.).

Make decisions now that will affect our community for years to come.

Online Survey: Now Open through July 16, 2021 ( take the survey here )

) Virtual Open House 2 was held on June 22.

A second round of public participation for the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) is now underway. The project team will be focusing on the transportation network elements for cars, pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit.