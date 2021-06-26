Local student earns degree from University of Northern Colorado
Saturday, June 26, 2021
GREELEY, COLO. (June 25, 2021) - A local student was among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring 2021 semester. The student, degree and area of study, and hometown:
Samuel Leach, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Seattle WA
For more information about the class of spring 2021, visit https://www.unco.edu/news/articles/unc-spring-2021-commencement.aspx
