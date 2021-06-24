Shoreline Police: This time the prowler got away

The fleeing burglar left this behind

This time, the prowler got away. But he left behind a bag containing clues as to what he's been up to.

On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 5:01am, our 9-1-1 communications center received a prowling call in the 20000 block of 12th Ave NE in Shoreline's Ballinger Neighborhood.





A nextbook computer was in the backpack





The caller said a male was in her driveway looking around. The homeowner thought this was suspicious as she lives down a long driveway. Due to previous prowling incidents, she had installed a motion sensor alarm.





Some of the items left behind





A deputy arriving on scene noticed a male standing in front of a nearby home. The deputy reversed his patrol car to get a better look, and the male fled westbound into the backyard of that home.



The deputy searched the backyard and found a trail of toiletries leading to a gray backpack near the back fence to the yard. Next to the pack was a can of pepper spray.





Is this from your checkbook?





The deputy took possession of these items, then continued checking the area for the suspicious male.





Unfortunately, the suspect could not be found.





Back at the precinct, deputies searched the backpack. Inside was a Nextbook computer, a money bag marked “Madison PTA,” several keys, a US Passport with the photo removed, and a blank check under a woman’s name.





The burglar left behind a bag of tools





Of particular interest was a bag full of tools typically used in burglaries.



Deputies took a case report of suspicious circumstances, and are still attempting to contact the owners of the passport and the blank check to return the items.





