Attention email digest subscribers

This is what the new edition will look like





For those of you who receive your Shoreline Area News once a day in a digest of articles published in the previous 24 hours: There is a change coming up.





For over a decade we have used a free product called Feedburner to subscribe readers and distribute a daily digest.





On June 30, 2021 Feedburner will no longer perform this service.





On Saturday June 26 we will switch all of you to a new service called follow.it





We will subscribe everyone at the same time, but you will have to confirm your subscription. Details are below.





You will start getting digests from follow.it on Sunday. You will continue to get Feedburner editions until June 30. You may unsubscribe or just ignore them until they go away.





We suggest you put this in your address book / contact list: hi@follow.it

This should keep the new digest from going into your spam folders.





Something you are not going to like: follow.it does not put a list of stories at the head of the digest. We may be able to add this at a future date but in the meantime you will have to scroll.





How you confirm your subscription may depend on your email provider. It may be just clicking the link one time but probably you will have to go through a few screens.





You may get the follow.it email with the confirmation link immediately or you may need to wait 20 minutes.



