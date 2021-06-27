Update for email subscribers

This is what the new digest will look like.

Some of you were transferred to Follow.it today and should have gotten your email from them with the confirmation link.





Most will get theirs on Monday. We had enough addresses that Follow.it is going to do the set up for us. The good news is that they were very responsive.





And they agreed to enter all the addresses at 6am which should mean that you will get your new Follow.it digest at 6am every day.





Many thanks to Carl Dinse who keeps things running behind the scenes!





--Diane Hettrick












