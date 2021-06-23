In person Yoga classes are back at the Senior Center
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Looking for a new experience to getting moving and feeling well?
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is happy to announce in-person classes with instructor Heidi L. Mair, AWC, E-RYT are back in the building!
HEALING MOVES YOGA FOR HEALTHY SLEEP
- Tuesdays in our Wellness Studio from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm
- Class start date: July 6th | Registration deadline: June 29th
GENTLE CHAIR YOGA
- Wednesdays in our Wellness Studio from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Class start date: July 7th | Registration deadline: June 30th
GENTLE MAT YOGA
- Wednesday in our Wellness Studio from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
- Class start date: July 7th | Registration deadline: June 30th
Check out our website, https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org, for detailed class descriptions and registration information.
Or you can call the Center at 206-365-1536 for more information.
The July session is 4 classes.
