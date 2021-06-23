In person Yoga classes are back at the Senior Center

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Yoga instructor Heidi Mair
in person classes at the 
Senior Center
YOGA (IN PERSON) CLASSES ARE BACK!

Looking for a new experience to getting moving and feeling well?

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is happy to announce in-person classes with instructor Heidi L. Mair, AWC, E-RYT are back in the building!

HEALING MOVES YOGA FOR HEALTHY SLEEP
  • Tuesdays in our Wellness Studio from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm
  • Class start date: July 6th | Registration deadline: June 29th

GENTLE CHAIR YOGA
  • Wednesdays in our Wellness Studio from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Class start date: July 7th | Registration deadline: June 30th

GENTLE MAT YOGA
  • Wednesday in our Wellness Studio from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
  • Class start date: July 7th | Registration deadline: June 30th

Check out our website, https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org, for detailed class descriptions and registration information.

Or you can call the Center at 206-365-1536 for more information.

The July session is 4 classes.



Posted by DKH at 5:06 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  