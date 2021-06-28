Power outages due to equipment failure

147 at Town Center 175th and Aurora

Power to be restored by 2pm

Cause: investigating





Just before midnight Sunday, June 27, 2021, Shoreline / Lake Forest Park had four widely separated power outages.





Four households in Hillwood

Power to be restored by 11am

Equipment failure





Two of them were identified as equipment failure and it's a pretty safe guess that was the issue with the other locations as well.





19 in Horizon View in LFP to be restored by 6am - equipment failure

4 on 47th NE near Ballinger Way to be restored by 7:30am - investigating cause









Will continue to monitor this situation through the night and update.





--Diane Hettrick















