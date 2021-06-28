Power outages due to equipment failure
Monday, June 28, 2021
|147 at Town Center 175th and Aurora
Power to be restored by 2pm
Cause: investigating
Just before midnight Sunday, June 27, 2021, Shoreline / Lake Forest Park had four widely separated power outages.
|Four households in Hillwood
Power to be restored by 11am
Equipment failure
Two of them were identified as equipment failure and it's a pretty safe guess that was the issue with the other locations as well.
|19 in Horizon View in LFP to be restored by 6am - equipment failure
4 on 47th NE near Ballinger Way to be restored by 7:30am - investigating cause
Will continue to monitor this situation through the night and update.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment