Power outages due to equipment failure

Monday, June 28, 2021

147 at Town Center 175th and Aurora
Power to be restored by 2pm
Cause: investigating


Just before midnight Sunday, June 27, 2021, Shoreline / Lake Forest Park had four widely separated power outages.

Four households in Hillwood
Power to be restored by 11am
Equipment failure

Two of them were identified as equipment failure and it's a pretty safe guess that was the issue with the other locations as well.

19 in Horizon View in LFP to be restored by 6am - equipment failure
4 on 47th NE near Ballinger Way to be restored by 7:30am - investigating cause


Will continue to monitor this situation through the night and update.

--Diane Hettrick




Posted by DKH at 12:41 AM
