Attention email subscribers - get ready for Follow.it





This is what you may see after you click the confirmation link in the email that Follow.it will send you. Pick the green one that says Website and enter Shoreline Area News or shorelineareanews.com





As I posted yesterday ( see article ) we are switching to a new carrier for our email subscriptions.





To get ready, put this address in your contacts / address book: hi@follow.it





When we make the switch on Saturday you will get a message telling you to confirm your subscription. You can procrastinate a little but you need to do this before the old product (Feedburner) quits delivering the digest - June 30, 2021.





One tricky thing. We have discovered that whatever time it is when you confirm your subscription - that's the time your digest will show up each day.





We experimented with half a dozen emails - so I have a follow.it edition that shows up at 3am and misses half the stories...





Since so many of you have told me that you sit down with a cup of coffee to read the Shoreline Area News first thing every morning, we will make the switch around 6am. If you confirm right away, your digests will arrive as usual. They will just look different.





If you are not able to confirm at that time, you can wait for the next day. Follow.it will send the digest for at least a few days without your confirmation.







