Shoreline Police: Thieves really did a number on this 2001 Dodge Ram



What a mess! Thieves really did a number on this 2001 Dodge Ram. What a mess! Thieves really did a number on this 2001 Dodge Ram.



Last Thursday morning, June 17.2021, King County Sheriff's Office deputies in Shoreline responded to the 15700 blk of Aurora Ave N after the owner discovered this damage to his truck.









Thieves tried, and failed, to steal the pickup but they didn't leave empty-handed. A stereo system valued at nearly $3500 is missing.









The damage done to the truck's interior and ignition is significant, making our victim's financial losses even greater.



Deputies were unsuccessful in lifting fingerprints from the reading glasses the thief left behind.



The Insurance Information Institute estimates nearly 722,000 motor vehicles were stolen in 2019. This is a $6.4 billion problem that ultimately touches us all through higher insurance rates and other costs.



Detectives in Shoreline continue to investigate this case. The suspect, for now, remains outstanding.





If you have any information, contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311.









