Vulpine Taproom opens in Town Center this week with beer, food, and board games





The Taproom mission is to give customers a locally focused space to explore beer and wine culture in a friendly, welcoming environment.





They are providing a variety of board games and a selection of local art from Red Sky Gallery (located next door to Vulpine Taproom).









Pub owner Joshua Anderson graduated from Cascade High School, and studied fire science at Everett Community College. Most recently he was employed by Granite Falls as an EMT.



According to the website “This is a great place to socialize and enjoy longer visits.” Dogs welcome.

Vulpine Taproom offers 12 beers on tap as well as a good selection of wine. Food menu includes excellent pairings from cheeses, sandwiches, and other light snacks.

MENU:

Sandwiches: Grilled cheese and reuben

Plates: barbeque pork, garden salad, hummus

Snacks: Tim’s chips, Uncle Bud’s deep-fried peanuts

Refreshing Waters: Milla (watermelon water), Kimino (sparkling water)

HOURS OF OPERATION:



Saturday: Noon-10pm

Sunday: 11am - 8pm

Closed Monday









Town Center is located at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way.