Vulpine Taproom opens in Town Center this week with beer, food, and board games

Sunday, April 18, 2021

*Vulpine: relating to a fox or foxes
Story and photos by Cynthia Sheridan

Vulpine* Taproom is officially opening on Thursday, April 22, 2021 in a brand new establishment on the upper level of Lake Forest Park Town Center.

Town Center is located at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way.

The Taproom mission is to give customers a locally focused space to explore beer and wine culture in a friendly, welcoming environment.

They are providing a variety of board games and a selection of local art from Red Sky Gallery (located next door to Vulpine Taproom). 

Furnishings and designs have been specially crafted / sourced from the local community.

Pub owner Joshua Anderson graduated from Cascade High School, and studied fire science at Everett Community College. Most recently he was employed by Granite Falls as an EMT.

According to the website “This is a great place to socialize and enjoy longer visits.” Dogs welcome.

Vulpine Taproom offers 12 beers on tap as well as a good selection of wine. Food menu includes excellent pairings from cheeses, sandwiches, and other light snacks.

MENU:
  • Sandwiches: Grilled cheese and reuben 
  • Plates: barbeque pork, garden salad, hummus
  • Snacks: Tim’s chips, Uncle Bud’s deep-fried peanuts
  • Refreshing Waters: Milla (watermelon water), Kimino (sparkling water)

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Tues- Fri: 3pm - 10pm 
Saturday: Noon-10pm 
Sunday: 11am - 8pm
Closed Monday



