Much of today’s polarization is driven by how we talk with like-minded people about those on the other side. Too often, we stereotype, dismiss, or ridicule our fellow citizens who support the other political party, its leaders, and its policies.

How to be more aware of your own "inner polarizer".

How to be critical without demonizing, dismissing or stereotyping large swaths of the population.

Strategies for intervening constructively in social conversations with like-minded peers when these conversations veer into contempt and ridicule for people who hold other political views.

The League of Women Voters Snohomish county presents a workshop on: Depolarizing Within – a timely workshop
Sunday, May 2, 2021
Time: 1:00pm – 4:00pm PDT
This free 2.5 - 3 hour workshop is offered online over Zoom.
Anyone interested in examining their own inner polarization and learning strategies to disagree without condemning or ridiculing others is welcome to attend.
This event is a partnership between the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County and Braver Angels Washington.