Shoreline Police: Driver who was only drinking "water" blames tires for erratic driving

The tires made him swerve, he said Story and photos from King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO)









Pictured are the breath test samples from the man who claimed he was "only drinking water" after a Shoreline deputy stopped him on 04/19/2021 at 11:20pm. He blew a .198 and .208. Clearly he drank some potent "water."



The deputy initiated the traffic stop near NE 175th St and 15th Ave NE after watching the man's vehicle swerve all over the road.



The deputy asked him for his identification and insurance card, and the male handed him his debit card. The male stated he was driving erratically because he had "gotten new tires."





He said he was only drinking water After refusing to perform voluntary field sobriety tests, the deputy arrested the man and placed him in the back of his patrol vehicle. The man began yelling, now stating that the reason he was swerving was “to avoid traffic like a normal person would.” There was no other traffic on the roadway. After refusing to perform voluntary field sobriety tests, the deputy arrested the man and placed him in the back of his patrol vehicle. The man began yelling, now stating that the reason he was swerving was “to avoid traffic like a normal person would.” There was no other traffic on the roadway.



The suspect was arrested and booked into the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) jail for DUI, and his vehicle was towed for safekeeping.



The Shoreline Police department is a contract agency of KCSO.













We've heard a lot of excuses from reckless drivers, but blaming new tires is a new one for us. Maybe it was the alcohol talking?