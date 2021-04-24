Case updates April 22, 2021
Saturday, April 24, 2021
The City of Shoreline published a comprehensive COVID-19 update. See it here
United States
- Total cases 31,730,950 - 64,053 in one day
- Total deaths 567,352 - 775 in one day
Washington state
- Total cases 393,594 - 1,755 new cases
- Total hospitalizations 21,772 - 29 new
- Total deaths 5,434 - 6 new
King county
- Total cases 95,470 - 408 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,645 - 24 in a day
- Total deaths 1,502 - 2 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 23,447 - 90 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,296 - 6 in a day
- Total deaths 388 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,241 - 5 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 194 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 305 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
