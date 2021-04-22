Join the Chamber of Commerce for a session with Recology Tuesday

Thursday, April 22, 2021


Join us at April Good Morning Shoreline!
A free networking event.
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
7:30am - 8:30am
Featuring Brooke Stroosma and Erin Gagnon from Recology® King County


Brooke Stroosma and Erin Gagnon from Recology® present an overview of their 2020 Annual Report, including updates
  • on Recology’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 
  • the 2019 amendment requirement for an annual contamination monitoring protocol and enforcement procedure for commercial and multifamily customers, and 
  • efforts to provide additional education, outreach and incentives for properties subject to a potential fee for the collection of contaminated recycling as garbage.

