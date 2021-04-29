Case updates April 27, 2021; King county not updated today
Thursday, April 29, 2021
|Active cases King county
UW Medicine now has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center. See the article.
Case updates April 27, 2021
United States
- Total cases 31,976,888 - 50,061 in one day
- Total deaths 570,421 - 556 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 400,149 - 1,640 new cases in one day
- Total hospitalizations 22,111 - 78 new in one day
- Total deaths 5,474 - 12 new in one day
King county, Seattle, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park were not updated today.
King county
- Total cases 96,744 - 147 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,742 - 29 in a day
- Total deaths 1,505 - 2 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 23,696 - 25 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,313 - 5 in a day
- Total deaths 389 - 1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,264 - 2 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 194 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 93 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 309 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment