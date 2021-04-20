Flags at half-staff for Former Vice President Walter Mondale
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities continue to remain lowered to half-staff, in honor and remembrance of former Vice President Walter Mondale.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on the day of interment.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
