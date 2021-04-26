Case updates April 24, 2012
Monday, April 26, 2021
The City of Shoreline published a comprehensive COVID-19 update. See it here
United States
- Total cases 31,848,068 - 52,653 in one day
- Total deaths 568,969 - 630 in one day
- Total cases 395,312 - new cases
- Total hospitalizations 21,845 - new
- Total deaths 5,434 - new
King county
- Total cases 96,341 - 463 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,692 - 28 in a day
- Total deaths 1,503 - 0 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 23,610 - 86 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,303 - 3 in a day
- Total deaths 388 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,255 - 3 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 194 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 93 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 309 - 4 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
