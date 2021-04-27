Case updates April 25, 2021
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The City of Shoreline published a comprehensive COVID-19 update. See it here
United States
- Total cases 31,883,289 - 34,641 in one day
- Total deaths 569,272 - 294 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 397,417 - 2105 new cases in two days
- Total hospitalizations 21,950 - 105 new in two days
- Total deaths 5,450 - 16 new in two days
King county
- Total cases 96,597 - 256 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,713 - 21 in a day
- Total deaths 1,503 - 0 in a day
- Total cases 23,671 - 61 in a day
- Total cases 23,671 - 61 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,308 - 5 in a day
- Total deaths 388 - 0 in a day
- Total cases 2,262 - 7 in a day
- Total cases 2,262 - 7 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 194 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 93 - 0 in a day
- cases 309 - 0 since yesterday
- cases 309 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
