Case updates April 28, 2021; King county headed back to Phase II
Friday, April 30, 2021
|Firefighters prepare vaccine syringes at the UW Med Shoreline Center Clinic
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
UW Medicine has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center Auditorium on 1st Ave NE. See the article. King county's COVID-19 rates are too high and the county will return to more restrictive Phase II on May 7, 2021.
Case updates April 28, 2021
United States
- Total cases 32,031,068 - 53,051 in one day
- Total deaths 571,297 - 876 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 401,718 - 1,569 new cases in one day
- Total hospitalizations 22,194 - 83 new in one day
- Total deaths 5,487 - 13 new in one day
King county
- Total cases 97,620 - 424 in 2 days
- Total hospitalizations 5,784 - 21 in 2 days
- Total deaths 1,514 - 5 in 2 days
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 23,869 - 80 in 2 days
- Total hospitalizations 1,320 - 5 in 2 days
- Total deaths 391 - 2 in 2 days
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,286 - 16 in 2 days
- Total hospitalizations 195 - 1 in 2 days
- Total deaths 93 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 311 - 2 in 2 days
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in 2 days
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment