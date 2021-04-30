Case updates April 28, 2021; King county headed back to Phase II

Friday, April 30, 2021

Firefighters prepare vaccine syringes at the UW Med Shoreline Center Clinic
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

UW Medicine has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center Auditorium on 1st Ave NESee the article. King county's COVID-19 rates are too high and the county will return to more restrictive Phase II on May 7, 2021.


Case updates April 28, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 32,031,068 - 53,051 in one day
  • Total deaths 571,297 - 876 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total cases 401,718 - 1,569 new cases in one day   
  • Total hospitalizations 22,194 - 83 new in one day  
  • Total deaths 5,487 - 13 new in one day   

King county 
  • Total cases 97,620 - 424 in 2 days  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,784 - 21 in 2 days  
  • Total deaths 1,514 - 5 in 2 days  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 23,869 - 80 in 2 days
  • Total hospitalizations 1,320 -  5 in 2 days
  • Total deaths 391 - 2 in 2 days

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,286 - 16 in 2 days 
  • Total hospitalizations 195 - 1 in 2 days
  • Total deaths 93 - no change

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 311 - 2 in 2 days
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 in 2 days
  • deaths 4 - no change


