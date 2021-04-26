VOTE - Tuesday is the deadline





Dig your ballot out from under that pile of papers, mark your choice(s), and turn it in.





This is a very consequential election. Lake Forest Park / Kenmore will decide if they want to maintain their Northshore fire department or merge it with Woodinville.





Shoreline voters need to reauthorize a measure to keep funding their Shoreline Fire department and decide whether they want to finish developing their parks over the next 20 years.





Tuesday is the deadline. If you mail it, the postmark has to be no later than Tuesday, April 27, 2021. That means you need to get it in before the last mail pick up of the day and every location has a different time.





If you take it to a dropbox (please do!) you have to get your ballot in the drop box by 8pm, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.





Drop box locations:

Shoreline Aurora Park n Ride, 192nd and Aurora

Shoreline Library, NE 175th and 5th NE

Lake Forest Park City Hall, Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way

Other locations here

--Diane Hettrick







