LFP council regular meeting Thursday April 22 and the third of retreat meetings on Friday April 23

Thursday, April 22, 2021



The city council of Lake Forest Park will meet virtually on Thursday, April 22, 2021, 7pm.

Ordinance 1222/Adopting a New Chapter 11.05 LFPMC, for the Required Wearing of Personal Flotation Devices, mandating Users of Human Powered Watercraft to Wear U.S. Coast Guard Approved Personal Flotation Devices.

When: Apr 22, 2021 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Council Regular Meeting 4/22/2021
https://zoom.us/j/94885810019
https://zoom.us/j/94885810019


The City Council will hold a special meeting on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 6pm, the third of three meetings held for the 2021 Council Retreat, and will include discussion of strategic plan priorities and funding mechanisms.

Instructions for attending and commenting are here



