King County Public Health launches in-home vaccination program

Photo courtesy King county Public Health is implementing a new vaccination program for individuals in King County who are unable to leave their homes.





Through partnerships with local fire departments, pharmacies, and medical providers, our mobile teams are ready to deliver vaccinations to these residents where they need it most.

Have not yet been vaccinated and

Have an injury, developmental disability, or medical condition that makes it difficult to leave the home and

Would require considerable and taxing effort to get vaccinated outside the home.



How to schedule an appointment



To schedule an appointment, call the King County COVID-19 Call Center at 206-477-3977 between 8am and 7pm PST, any day. Language interpretation is available. You will be asked a few questions to confirm your eligibility for in-home vaccination, and if eligible you’ll be asked to provide verbal consent for vaccination. Family members and caregivers may call to request appointments on behalf of others.



If you meet the criteria, you will receive a call from the mobile vaccination team to schedule your appointment. At that time, you can indicate if you need interpretation services for your in-home vaccination.





The mobile teams will provide phone-based interpretation and translated written materials during the visit. In some situations, we may be able to provide in-person interpretation.





You can also tell the scheduler if you have family members 18 years or older in the home who also need vaccines.



Please note that due to high demand, it may take several weeks before your appointment is scheduled. If you are a Kaiser Permanente patient, please contact Kaiser Permanente Member Services at 1-888-901-4636.



What to expect on the day of my in-home vaccination appointment



A team of two or three people will come to your home and can administer the vaccine in the area that is most comfortable for you, including your bed or bedroom. Wear a short sleeve shirt or top to make administering the vaccine easier. After, the team will stay with you for 15 – 30 minutes to watch for any rare allergic reactions.



Please take a few steps to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for everyone:

Make sure that everyone in your home wears a mask unless they are unable to for health reasons.

When possible, practice social distancing. If you are not receiving the vaccine, stay 6 feet apart from members of the vaccination team.

Keep pets out of the area where the vaccination takes place. For more information about getting vaccinated in King County, visit





