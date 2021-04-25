Update on Linden fire and efforts to help displaced residents
Sunday, April 25, 2021
The fire that displaced 45 people from their apartments in the Linden Highlands Apartments started in the electrical system, possibly because of an overload.
Residents are in temporary housing. Their apartments have smoke and water damage. They are now able to access their apartments to salvage what they can.
Local volunteer group Shoreline Caring is taking the lead to help. This is the latest update from Ty Stroud, one of the page administrators:
Call for volunteers!! I could really use (one and done for this project) help coordinating a HUGE relief effort for the fire victims.
We need to coordinate several aspects of getting old furniture out, finding cleaning help, and doing a furniture/ household goods/ clothing drive.
We will need trips to the dump (trucks and muscles), people who may be up for cleaning, coordinating, and outreach efforts.
No matter how big or small, you are a vital key to this and I'd appreciate the help greatly!!
I think this may be a 2-week project, maybe a little longer.
Please shoot me a PM or call/text (206) 369-6009 if you would like to help!
0 comments:
Post a Comment