ShoreLake Arts 2021-2022 Artist Roster announced
Thursday, April 22, 2021
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce our new 2021-2022 Artist Roster!
25 selections were made out of a very large pool of impressive local applicants. ShoreLake Arts creates numerous opportunities worth tens of thousands of dollars for local artists to create, teach, and showcase their work in the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. They will serve as the go-to artists for ShoreLake Arts programs!
The Artist Roster is an annual-juried roster of some of Western Washington's most exciting visual and performing artists who work with ShoreLake Arts to teach and create arts throughout our community.
Selected Artists:
Shin Yu Pai
Amaranta Ibarra Sandys
Sumayya E. Diop
Maxi Tu Yip
Judy Chia Hui Hsu
Lena Garcia
Kate Shinn
Valencia Carroll
Allyce Wood
Lucy Garnett
Jay Aquinas Thompson
James Lilly
Eva Abram
Adam Collet
Moses Sun
Soo Hong
Lisa Snow Lady
BethAnn Lawson
Laura Brodax
Stacey Almgren
Kellie Kawahara-Niimi
Kevin Hallagan
Rohini Mathur
Mercer Hanau
Janet Rayor
Stay tuned to find out where their work will pop up!
Questions can be emailed to Arts Education Coordinator, Jonathan Booker at artsed@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
