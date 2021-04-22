ShoreLake Arts 2021-2022 Artist Roster announced

25 selections were made out of a very large pool of impressive local applicants. ShoreLake Arts creates numerous opportunities worth tens of thousands of dollars for local artists to create, teach, and showcase their work in the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. They will serve as the go-to artists for ShoreLake Arts programs!





The Artist Roster is an annual-juried roster of some of Western Washington's most exciting visual and performing artists who work with ShoreLake Arts to teach and create arts throughout our community.





Selected Artists:





Shin Yu Pai

Amaranta Ibarra Sandys

Sumayya E. Diop

Maxi Tu Yip

Judy Chia Hui Hsu

Lena Garcia

Kate Shinn

Valencia Carroll

Allyce Wood

Lucy Garnett

Jay Aquinas Thompson

James Lilly

Eva Abram

Adam Collet

Moses Sun

Soo Hong

Lisa Snow Lady

BethAnn Lawson

Laura Brodax

Stacey Almgren

Kellie Kawahara-Niimi

Kevin Hallagan

Rohini Mathur

Mercer Hanau

Janet Rayor









Stay tuned to find out where their work will pop up!





Questions can be emailed to Arts Education Coordinator, Jonathan Booker at artsed@shorelakearts.org





ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.











