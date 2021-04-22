ShoreLake Arts 2021-2022 Artist Roster announced

Thursday, April 22, 2021

ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce our new 2021-2022 Artist Roster

25 selections were made out of a very large pool of impressive local applicants. ShoreLake Arts creates numerous opportunities worth tens of thousands of dollars for local artists to create, teach, and showcase their work in the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. They will serve as the go-to artists for ShoreLake Arts programs!

The Artist Roster is an annual-juried roster of some of Western Washington's most exciting visual and performing artists who work with ShoreLake Arts to teach and create arts throughout our community.

Selected Artists:

Shin Yu Pai
Amaranta Ibarra Sandys
Sumayya E. Diop
Maxi Tu Yip
Judy Chia Hui Hsu
Lena Garcia
Kate Shinn
Valencia Carroll
Allyce Wood
Lucy Garnett
Jay Aquinas Thompson
James Lilly
Eva Abram
Adam Collet
Moses Sun
Soo Hong
Lisa Snow Lady
BethAnn Lawson
Laura Brodax
Stacey Almgren
Kellie Kawahara-Niimi
Kevin Hallagan
Rohini Mathur
Mercer Hanau
Janet Rayor


Stay tuned to find out where their work will pop up!

Questions can be emailed to Arts Education Coordinator, Jonathan Booker at artsed@shorelakearts.org

ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.



Posted by DKH at 2:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  