Celebrate Happy Days virtual fundraiser with the Senior Center May 4 - 7
Thursday, April 29, 2021
The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Happy Days on the Horizon virtual fundraiser will take place Tuesday May 4 to Friday, May 7, 2021 on their website
Join us as we celebrate our organization and raise needed funds for our community!
Please register (at no cost) for our virtual fundraiser by visiting either of our webpages:
We will send you important updates, messages, and inspiring videos from our community.
PRIZES AWARDED DAILY TO REGISTERED PARTICIPANTS!
