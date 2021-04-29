Celebrate Happy Days virtual fundraiser with the Senior Center May 4 - 7

Thursday, April 29, 2021


The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Happy Days on the Horizon virtual fundraiser will take place Tuesday May 4 to Friday, May 7, 2021 on their website

Join us as we celebrate our organization and raise needed funds for our community!

Please register (at no cost) for our virtual fundraiser by visiting either of our webpages:

We will send you important updates, messages, and inspiring videos from our community.

PRIZES AWARDED DAILY TO REGISTERED PARTICIPANTS!

Here is a brief overview of the schedule:
  • Tuesday, May 4th @ 10am - Virtual Kick-Off Video
  • Wednesday, May 5th @ 12pm - In person drive-by lunch
  • Thursday, May 6th @ 12pm - Dr. John Hibbs in person with the Annual Dahlia Tuber Sale
  • Friday, May 7th @ 6pm - Virtual Happy Hour


