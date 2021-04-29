Celebrate Happy Days virtual fundraiser with the Senior Center May 4 - 7



The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Happy Days on the Horizon virtual fundraiser will take place Tuesday May 4 to Friday, May 7, 2021 on their website The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Happy Days on the Horizon virtual fundraiser will take place Tuesday May 4 to Friday, May 7, 2021 on their website

www.shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org

PRIZES AWARDED DAILY TO REGISTERED PARTICIPANTS!



Tuesday, May 4th @ 10am - Virtual Kick-Off Video

Wednesday, May 5th @ 12pm - In person drive-by lunch

Thursday, May 6th @ 12pm - Dr. John Hibbs in person with the Annual Dahlia Tuber Sale

Friday, May 7th @ 6pm - Virtual Happy Hour



Here is a brief overview of the schedule: We will send you important updates, messages, and inspiring videos from our community.

Join us as we celebrate our organization and raise needed funds for our community!Please register (at no cost) for our virtual fundraiser by visiting either of our webpages: