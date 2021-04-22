Ridgecrest resident John Hibbs kicks off the 6th annual Dahlias for Seniors fundraiser
Thursday, April 22, 2021
|"I'm a Hottie"
Dahlia and photo by John Hibbs
Hibbs, a Shoreline resident and dahlia enthusiast and Senior Center supporter, will talk about soil preparation, tuber clump digging and separating, planting and staking, early fertilizer and watering, and early pest control.
Free, and donations welcome to the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center (18560 1st Ave NE # 1, Shoreline, WA 98155).
Time: Apr 24, 2021 12:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join the Webinar in Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86072997711
Meeting ID: 860 7299 7711
Passcode: 169844 (we will be using Waiting Room in Zoom)
