The Dale Turner YMCA still has openings for its pop-up vaccination clinic on Thursday morning

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Dale Turner YMCA at South Echo Lake
There are spaces left and you can sign up online for the Dale Turner pop-up vaccine clinic Thursday morning from 9am - 1pm.

You need an appointment. You can sign up directly at http://bit.ly/DaleTurnerVaccine

The Dale Turner YMCA in Shoreline will hold a vaccination event on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 9am to 1pm with the second dose then scheduled for May 27 from 9am to 1pm. The second appointment will be scheduled for the same time of day as the first.

The vaccine is Moderna and all aged 18+ are eligible.

The Y is located at 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.



Posted by DKH at 4:41 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  