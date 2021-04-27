The Dale Turner YMCA still has openings for its pop-up vaccination clinic on Thursday morning

There are spaces left and you can sign up online for the Dale Turner pop-up vaccine clinic Thursday morning from 9am - 1pm.

The Dale Turner YMCA in Shoreline will hold a vaccination event on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 9am to 1pm with the second dose then scheduled for May 27 from 9am to 1pm. The second appointment will be scheduled for the same time of day as the first.



The vaccine is Moderna and all aged 18+ are eligible.





The Y is located at 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.











