The Dale Turner YMCA still has openings for its pop-up vaccination clinic on Thursday morning
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
|Dale Turner YMCA at South Echo Lake
You need an appointment. You can sign up directly at http://bit.ly/DaleTurnerVaccine
The Dale Turner YMCA in Shoreline will hold a vaccination event on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 9am to 1pm with the second dose then scheduled for May 27 from 9am to 1pm. The second appointment will be scheduled for the same time of day as the first.
The vaccine is Moderna and all aged 18+ are eligible.
The Y is located at 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
