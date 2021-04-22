North City Water District is hosting another free online Savvy Gardener class

Thursday, April 22, 2021


Easy Peasy Edibles: Growing Your Own Food

Thursday, May 6, 2021
6:30–8:00pm
FREE class held ONLINE via Zoom*

About The Class

Have you always wanted to grow your own food but felt overwhelmed about getting started, or finding the time to manage the amount of work you thought it might take? 

Join award-winning landscape designer Jessi Bloom to learn simple, basic permaculture concepts that employ design strategies from nature— enabling you to grow easy peasy edibles that are low maintenance, resilient and sustainable. Prepare to conquer your concerns and plant an edible landscape that will provide delicious food for years to come!

Email Registration Required

This Savvy Gardener class is being held online using the free “Zoom” video conferencing platform. To register, you must provide your name and email address to theresah@northcitywater.org in advance, in order to receive the link to join the class.

Jessi Bloom
About Our Presenter

Jessi Bloom is a best-selling author, award-winning ecological landscape designer, and speaker.

She owns N.W. Bloom EcoLogical Landscapes, based near Seattle, which is known as an innovator and leader in the field of permaculture, sustainable landscape design, construction and land management.

Jessi’s work has been recognized by government agencies and industry organizations, and makes headlines in national media. 

She lives near Seattle with her two sons on their permaculture homestead, which is full of functional gardens and rescue animals.



Posted by DKH at 4:49 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  