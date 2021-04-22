North City Water District is hosting another free online Savvy Gardener class

Easy Peasy Edibles: Growing Your Own Food





Thursday, May 6, 2021

6:30–8:00pm

FREE class held ONLINE via Zoom*









Email Registration Required



Join award-winning landscape designer Jessi Bloom to learn simple, basic permaculture concepts that employ design strategies from nature— enabling you to grow easy peasy edibles that are low maintenance, resilient and sustainable. Prepare to conquer your concerns and plant an edible landscape that will provide delicious food for years to come! This Savvy Gardener class is being held online using the free "Zoom" video conferencing platform. To register, you must provide your name and email address to theresah@northcitywater.org in advance, in order to receive the link to join the class.





Jessi Bloom About Our Presenter



She owns N.W. Bloom EcoLogical Landscapes, based near Seattle, which is known as an innovator and leader in the field of permaculture, sustainable landscape design, construction and land management.





Jessi’s work has been recognized by government agencies and industry organizations, and makes headlines in national media.





She lives near Seattle with her two sons on their permaculture homestead, which is full of functional gardens and rescue animals.









Have you always wanted to grow your own food but felt overwhelmed about getting started, or finding the time to manage the amount of work you thought it might take?