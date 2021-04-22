Do you have questions about Shoreline Fire's Prop 1?

Thursday, April 22, 2021

By Diane Hettrick

Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan


Shoreline Fire Department has a measure on the special election ballot to reauthorize the charges that Shoreline property owners pay to maintain the fire department.

It would be a routine election if Northshore Fire were not also running a measure to merge with Woodinville.

It's a very contentious measure and Yes No and Hell No signs are all over LFP and Kenmore.

But it's nothing to do with the Shoreline Fire reauthorization.

Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan would be happy to answer your questions. You can contact him by email mcowan@shorelinefire.com or call the main station number 206-533-6500.

And don't forget to turn your ballots in by April 27.



