2021 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival: That’s a Wrap on Season 5

For an outside Pacific Northwest event, the weather certainly showed up to prove a point. But rain or shine, the 5th Annual Shoreline Short Short Film Festival was committed to take place on April 24 at Shorewood High School in front of a sold out crowd of community members, filmmakers, and arts advocates.





The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community. Filmmakers and attendees did not disappoint! Thank you so much for spending your Saturday night with ShoreLake Arts at the drive-in.The evening showcased 19 short films from all over Washington state. This group of selections were juried from a pool of 61 submissions. Thank you to everyone who submitted their films. Categories included: Comedy, Student Film, Animation, Music Video, and General (Drama).This was the most competitive and diverse group of film submissions in our five years.The night also consisted of custom goodie boxes (made by Bittina from Selah Life Styling and Events), red carpet photos, McDonald’s fries, and an awards ceremony!