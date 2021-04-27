2021 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival: That’s a Wrap on Season 5
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Shoreline Short Short Film Festival was committed to take place on April 24 at Shorewood High School in front of a sold out crowd of community members, filmmakers, and arts advocates.
The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community. Filmmakers and attendees did not disappoint! Thank you so much for spending your Saturday night with ShoreLake Arts at the drive-in.
The evening showcased 19 short films from all over Washington state. This group of selections were juried from a pool of 61 submissions. Thank you to everyone who submitted their films. Categories included: Comedy, Student Film, Animation, Music Video, and General (Drama).
This was the most competitive and diverse group of film submissions in our five years.
The night also consisted of custom goodie boxes (made by Bittina from Selah Life Styling and Events), red carpet photos, McDonald’s fries, and an awards ceremony!
Speaking of which, congratulations to the Golden Sasquatch winners!
- Best Picture ($500 Prize): Trash Birds by Squidems
- Best Comedy ($250 Prize): A Christmas Heist by Zech Johnson
- Best Animation ($250 Prize): Coffee and Sugar by Andy Volk
- Best Student Film ($250 Prize): That Week Each Year by Lynnette Oostmeyer
- Best Music Video ($250 Prize): Only Thing Defined by Cascade Cody
- Best Drama ($250 Prize): Holtze 135 by Jack Collier
- People’s Choice Award ($250 Prize): Coffee and Sugar by Andy Volk
Thank you to our presenters, Jack Malek, Deputy Mayor Keith Scully, and Ken Winnick.
A special thank you to our jurors, Tony Doupé, Vivian Hua, Amy Lillard, and Zubi Mohammed.
Our sponsors are critical in backing our event costs. This event is generously supported by our Golden Sasquatch Sponsors, Jack Malek of Windermere and the Shoreline Film Office.
Thank you to our sponsors, Shoreline Community College, McDonald’s, Trader Joe’s, Northwest Camera Co., Central Market of Shoreline, and Selah Life Styling and Events. Thank you to our Partners, the City of Shoreline and the City of Lake Forest Park.
Questions? Email Kevin at publicity@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989
