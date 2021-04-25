Coming up at the King County Council – April 26-30
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Next week includes action and discussion on a range of issues, including tenant protections, a proposed fireworks ban, Metro service changes around Northgate station, and more.
Here’s what’s coming up at the King County Council:
All meetings continue to be held virtually to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Meetings can be livestreamed on KCTV unless otherwise stated. View meeting agendas and legislation here.
Rod Dembowski represents all the northend cities, including Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore.
- On Monday, a proposal to establish ‘just cause’ provisions and other added protections for tenants on month-to-month and fixed-term leases in unincorporated King County will be heard at committee. The Community, Health and Housing Services Committee meets at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
- At Tuesday’s meeting of the Local Services Committee, a proposal could see action that would allow search and rescue facilities – essentially headquarters for search and rescue operations, currently prohibited by county code – to be established within King County. The committee meets at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
- When the full council meets on Tuesday, they’ll take up a proposal to ban fireworks in unincorporated King County. If approved, the measure would not take effect until 2022. The council meets at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
- The Mobility and Environment Committee will take up a proposal to update Metro service in the north end to adjust for the new service to the area from Sound Transit Link light rail when the Northgate station opens later this year. The service changes would be slated to take effect in October, to align with the station opening. The committee meets at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28.
