Case updates April 20, 2021
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Case updates April 18, 2021
United States
- Total cases 31,602,676 - 57,261 in one day
- Total deaths 565,613 - 733 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 390,214 - 1,496 new cases
- Total hospitalizations 21,632 - 36 new
- Total deaths 5,422 - 15 new
King county
- Total cases 94,614 - 364 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,601 - 11 in a day
- Total deaths 1,499 - 1 in a day
- Total cases 23,267 - 71 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,285 - -2 in a day
- Total deaths 387 - 1 in a day
- Total cases 2,227 - 9 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 194 - 2 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
- cases 304 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
