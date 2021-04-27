Agenda for Shoreline council meeting May 3



The agenda for the May 3, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting contains three action items and one study item.









On October 26, 2020, the City Council adopted interim regulations for the operation of an enhanced shelter in the R-48 Zone, which will expire in April. Council is scheduled to act on permanent regulations that would allow enhanced shelters in the Mixed Business (MB) zone, subject to index criteria. The City Council discussed the proposed amendments, as recommended by the Planning Commission, on April 12, 2021. Council may also consider and move the proposed amendments as discussed on April 12.









These amendments were discussed at the April 19, 2021 meeting. Council may also consider and move proposed amendments as discussed on April 19.









The draft 2022-2027 TIP was presented to the City Council on April 5, 2021 for discussion. The staff presentation was immediately followed by a Public Hearing on the plan, as required by state law, where one person provided comment on the TIP. After the hearing, Council commented and asked several questions regarding listed projects, funding, and possible new projects to consider which are addressed in the staff report. Councilmember Roberts suggested the addition of a project on NE 200th Avenue to the TIP. With the exception of the addition of a statutorily required item pertaining to the preservation of railroad right-of-way, the draft 2022-2027 TIP narrative has not been edited since presented on April 5, 2021.









The 2020 Year-End Financial Report summarizes the financial activities during 2020 for all City funds with detailed information provided on the General Fund, Street Fund, Surface Water Utility Fund, General Capital Fund, and Roads Capital Fund and includes the year end summary for the City’s Transportation Impact Fee and Park Impact Fee collections and expenditures.





2020 was an exceptional year in many regards. However, Shoreline’s economy has proven to be fairly resilient during a pandemic that has impacted the economy regionally, nationally, and worldwide. This report provides details on the actual revenues and expenditures for 2020 and is provided to keep the City Council informed of the financial issues and the financial position of the City as we complete the second year of our first biennial budget.









--Pam Cross







