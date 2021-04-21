A Statement from LFP Councilmember Mark Phillips

Lake Forest Park Councilmember

Mark Phillips It has been an honor and truly a highlight of my life to serve on the Lake Forest Park City Council for the last seven and a half years. It has been an honor and truly a highlight of my life to serve on the Lake Forest Park City Council for the last seven and a half years.

At this time, I want members of the LFP community to know that I will not seek reelection this year.



I feel very fortunate that my two terms in office have coincided with a great city administration and staff, and a most dedicated and capable group of fellow councilmembers.



I am proud of what the city has accomplished during my tenure so far and look forward to the important work remaining this year.