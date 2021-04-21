A Statement from LFP Councilmember Mark Phillips

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Lake Forest Park Councilmember
Mark Phillips
It has been an honor and truly a highlight of my life to serve on the Lake Forest Park City Council for the last seven and a half years.

At this time, I want members of the LFP community to know that I will not seek reelection this year.

I feel very fortunate that my two terms in office have coincided with a great city administration and staff, and a most dedicated and capable group of fellow councilmembers.

I am proud of what the city has accomplished during my tenure so far and look forward to the important work remaining this year.

It has been my privilege, as well, to represent Lake Forest Park on several regional bodies – the Lake Ballinger/McAleer Creek Forum, the King Conservation District Advisory Committee and the WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Council. 

I am especially grateful for the support I have received over the years from friends and members of the Lake Forest Park community.

--Mark Phillips


Posted by DKH at 3:47 AM
