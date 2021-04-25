Buddha Jewel Monastery
Sunday, April 25, 2021
|Buddha Jewel parking lot
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
By Diane Hettrick
It looks more dramatic than it is.
The Buddha Jewel Monastery on NE 175th is making some tenant improvements to its existing building.
|When you dig a hole, you have to fill it back in
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
As such they are bringing their stormwater system to city code. This involves putting two large underground retention vaults under their parking lot to manage the stormwater. They will repave the parking lot.
"There will not be any new buildings or additions to the existing building in our current plan."
0 comments:
Post a Comment