Buddha Jewel Monastery

Sunday, April 25, 2021

Buddha Jewel parking lot
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

By Diane Hettrick

It looks more dramatic than it is.

The Buddha Jewel Monastery on NE 175th is making some tenant improvements to its existing building.

When you dig a hole, you have to fill it back in
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

As such they are bringing their stormwater system to city code. This involves putting two large underground retention vaults under their parking lot to manage the stormwater. They will repave the parking lot.

"There will not be any new buildings or additions to the existing building in our current plan."


Posted by DKH at 5:21 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  