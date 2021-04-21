Jobs: City of Shoreline Budget Analyst

Budget Analyst

Closing date: 5/2/2021 11:59pm





We are looking for a Budget Analyst to join our team in the Budget and Tax Office (BTO). This position reports directly to the Budget and Tax Manager and is a key member of the central budget team sharing responsibility for coordinating portions of the biennial budget and capital improvement plan development, preparation and monitoring of the long-range financial forecast, presentation of complex financial information to management and other groups, and analysis of legislation that could impact the City.





The position partners with management analysts, supervisors and managers to accomplish this work. In addition to routine responsibilities, the Budget Analyst will be involved in special projects including efforts to improve data-driven decision making through the creation of performance measures for various operations to ensure the City is achieving its Vision and Goals.









SUMMARY



To assist in analyzing requests and interpreting and applying budget guidelines; developing the biennial operating and capital budgets for the City; providing analysis, projections and recommendations on revenues, expenditures and financial policies; and, monitoring, analyzing and reporting on State legislation that could impact the City. This is the full journey level classification that follows diversified procedures and implements processes to accomplish end results. Positions at this level receive only occasional instruction or assistance as new or unusual situations arise, and are fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of the work unit.



Additionally, the Budget Analyst is a key contributor to improving and automating our budget processes. The City has recently completed a major upgrade to its Financial System and the Budget Analyst will be involved in identifying reporting and process improvements to improve accessibility to users and streamline budget related process.

GENERAL SUMMARY:Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.The Administrative Services Department at the City of Shoreline provides parks, fleet, and facility maintenance, financial, technical, and information technology services to support the City’s mission and goals.