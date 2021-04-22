Salomon’s bill to boost critical Orca food supply headed to governor’s desk

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Sen. Jesse Salomon
A bill aimed at restoring salmon habitat for Puget Sound orcas struggling to find enough food to survive was approved by the Senate on Wednesday and is headed to the governor’s desk for consideration.

Senate Bill 5273, sponsored by Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline), would require residential property owners to use an alternative that has the least amount of negative impact on marine life when replacing existing shoreline seawalls.

“Nearly one-third of Puget Sound’s shorelines are armored with structures like bulkheads and seawalls,” said Salomon. 
“These structures can be incredibly destructive to marine habitats in the area. There are several alternatives that can achieve comparable results for property owners while also having less impact on the natural environment.”

Property owners looking to replace a seawall or bulkhead can replace it with the exact same structure under current state law. Certain types of seawalls can be bad for critical nearshore habitat.

When seawalls are installed, the natural process of beach and sand erosion is disrupted. This can cause a chain reaction of negative environmental impacts, including the disruption of fish habitats in the area.

A lack of adequate salmon population has been identified as one of the factors jeopardizing the Puget Sound’s Southern Resident Orca population.

Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, represents the 32nd Legislative District, which includes Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Seattle, Shoreline, Woodway, and unincorporated Snohomish County.


