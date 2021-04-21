Vaccine event at Dale Turner Y on April 29 with 2nd dose on May 27

The Dale Turner YMCA in Shoreline will hold a vaccination event on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 9am to 1pm with the second dose then scheduled for May 27 from 9am to 1pm. The second appointment will be scheduled for the same time of day as the first.





The vaccine is Moderna and all aged 18+ are eligible.





For appointments email vaccine@seattleymca.org with your name and preferred time





Call: 206-382-5000 and press 8 to talk to a team member











