Dandylyon Drama offers Shakespeare camp for kids 10-18

Dandylyon Drama is proud to announce their 2021 in-person summer production of Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing.





In the month-long performance camp, students will work with directors, learn performance skills, and put on professional-quality performances in full costume on the final day of camp.





This summer production will be an entertaining blend of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies and fun modern elements, keeping the campers fully engaged and excited throughout the process of bringing the play to life.



