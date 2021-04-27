Shoreline police: Difficult customer
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The manager explained that a woman had entered the store yelling and hurling expletives.
Then she threw a bottle of wine on the floor. When asked to leave, the suspect grabbed a fire extinguisher, mounted to a nearby post, and threw it at the manager, hitting her in the leg.
Deputies recognized the suspect as someone with whom they have had previous contacts. Deputies also knew that the woman had been formally trespassed from this store and was no longer allowed to enter.
The woman was arrested and booked into the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) jail on one charge of Criminal Trespass 1st Degree and one count of Assault 4th Degree.
The store manager had minor injuries.
0 comments:
Post a Comment