Shoreline police: Difficult customer

On 04/20/2021 at 11:43am, Shoreline deputies responded to a disturbance at a store in the 18300 block of Aurora Ave N, in Shoreline.



The manager explained that a woman had entered the store yelling and hurling expletives.





Then she threw a bottle of wine on the floor. When asked to leave, the suspect grabbed a fire extinguisher, mounted to a nearby post, and threw it at the manager, hitting her in the leg.

Deputies recognized the suspect as someone with whom they have had previous contacts. Deputies also knew that the woman had been formally trespassed from this store and was no longer allowed to enter.



The woman was arrested and booked into the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) jail on one charge of Criminal Trespass 1st Degree and one count of Assault 4th Degree.





The store manager had minor injuries.











