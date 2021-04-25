Learn How to Create Stunning Jewelry in This Online Class

Sunday, April 25, 2021

Learn how to create rings, earrings, and necklaces with found materials in Toolbox Jewelry for Beginners, a new online class offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College. 

This course is designed to help students understand the basics of jewelry-making by using just the tools in a common household toolbox, items around the house, and copper wire. 

Students will walk away with multiple finished pieces and the knowledge to continue their jewelry-making journey! A supply list will be provided by the facilitator.

Fee: $69
Dates: 5/5/21 - 5/26/21 (Wednesdays)
Time: 6:30 -8:00 pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.



