Learn How to Create Stunning Jewelry in This Online Class
Sunday, April 25, 2021
This course is designed to help students understand the basics of jewelry-making by using just the tools in a common household toolbox, items around the house, and copper wire.
Students will walk away with multiple finished pieces and the knowledge to continue their jewelry-making journey! A supply list will be provided by the facilitator.
Fee: $69
Dates: 5/5/21 - 5/26/21 (Wednesdays)
Time: 6:30 -8:00 pm
Location: Online via Zoom
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.
