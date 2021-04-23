Celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at a Zoom Town Meeting

The Town Hall on Building Climate Resiliency begins with Vicki Stiles, the executive director of Shoreline Historical Museum, presenting a history of the environmental change in Lake Forest Park.





Brian Saunders, a local resident and faculty member at North Seattle and Shoreline College will focus on Climate Change: Past, Present, Future.





The Town Hall provides an opportunity to ask questions in breakout rooms about E-vehicles--Bikes and Cars, Living a Zero Waste Lifestyle, Energy Efficient Homes, Rumors and Realities of Recycling at Republic Services, and Carbon Footprint for Small Organizations. Participants can join two of these breakout sessions.





Young climate champions will share their experiences with climate strike, schools and local wildlife and streams. This is an opportunity to look into the future and see up and coming leaders and voices on behalf of the environment.





During the last segment, self-selected groups will collaborate make plans for taking the next step in how to reduce carbon emissions. For a full list of presenters click here





Celebrate Earth Day. Join the Town Hall Building Climate Resiliency. Register here











