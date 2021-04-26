Petco Love invests in lifesaving work of Seattle Area Feline Rescue













“Today Petco Love announces an investment in SAFe Rescue and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

“As we work to help our community during these challenging times, this grant from Petco Love will make it possible to help cats stay in loving homes, unite cats in need with new families, and support local pet owners,” said Emily Sprong, Executive Director of SAFe Rescue.



More information about Seattle Area Feline Rescue here: Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.“As we work to help our community during these challenging times, this grant from Petco Love will make it possible to help cats stay in loving homes, unite cats in need with new families, and support local pet owners,” said Emily Sprong, Executive Director of SAFe Rescue.More information about Seattle Area Feline Rescue here: www.seattleareafelinerescue.org , and here to learn more about Petco Love.



Seattle Area Feline Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill organization located on the border of Seattle and Shoreline, at 14717 Aurora Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133. (501c3 #91-2041961.) SAFe Rescue takes in homeless cats and kittens, gives them the care they need to recover, and finds them loving homes.





Over 2,000 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes at SAFe in a typical year as people in search of new friends visit our welcoming storefront Adoption Center. An extensive network of community volunteers and foster families helps the rescue carry out its mission and save more lives.





During COVID-19, the Rescue has instituted a no-contact adoption process to keep the community safe and has created the Stay SAFe Pet Pantry to help pet owners facing economic hardship care for their furry family members.



Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.





Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.













Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) announced today a $16,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in the Puget Sound area.Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.