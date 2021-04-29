LFP Early Registration for Summer Recreation Programs with the City of Shoreline begins Thursday, May 6, 2021





Summer 2021 early registration for Lake Forest Park Residents starts Thursday, May 6, 8:00am.The City offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps. For more information, go to our webpage or call City Hall, 206-368-5440.You may also find more information on how to register, scholarship opportunities, or the partnership with City of Shoreline at: http://www.cityoflfp.com/index.aspx?NID=396 Click here to view the Recreation Guide: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/recreation-programs

Live in Lake Forest Park? Interested in recreation? Take advantage of recreation programs offered through the City of Shoreline.