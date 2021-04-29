Lake Forest Park Farmers Market opens Sunday May 9
Great news, market season is almost here! The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Opening Day is Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 10am to 2pm.
That’s right, the market will open as always on Mother’s Day, just in time for you to pick-up glorious bouquets of spring flowers for all the moms in your life.
You’ll also get to shop your favorite vendors for fresh and delicious goodies of all kinds. From Garden Treasures and Bautista to Wilson Fish and Doll House Baked Goods, there will be something fresh and amazing at every turn. (More details on the vendor line-up coming soon.)
You may recall that last season, the market underwent a number of changes to ensure the safety of everyone – shoppers, vendors, volunteers, and staff alike.
As things begin to open up, the health department has permitted some changes that translate to great news for you. For instance, the market will be permitted more booths and more shoppers this year, which means fewer lines and more of your favorite vendors at the market. Hooray!
However, consistent with health department requirements, everyone will still be required to wear masks and to maintain physical distances of 6’ or more, and there will still be a single, designated entry.
Shoppers are also still requested to shop quickly and send only one person per household to do the shopping so that as many people as possible can move quickly, easily, and safely through the market.
In addition, many vendors will still be offering pre-orders to speed up your visits to the market, so check the Third Place Commons website for details. (A list will be uploaded and updated as details become available.)
The LFP Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons and it’s your support that makes it possible. If you love the LFP Farmers Market and Third Place Commons, please consider making a gift for GiveBIG here.
Third Place Commons is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building real community in real space for over 20 years and now also offers online programs under the TPC At Home moniker.
Third Place Commons and the LFP Farmers Market are located at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155. All donations to the organization are fully tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
